Every quarterback not named Drew Brees had a strong fantasy outing on Thanksgiving. That includes Mitch Trubisky, David Blough and Brees’ do-everything teammate Taysom Hill.

With Brees not lighting up the fantasy scoreboard, Michael Thomas also had a quiet week. He caught six passes for 48 yards. The high man of the day, gaining yards through the air, was Detroit’s Kenny Golladay who caught four passes for 158 yards and a score.

Here are some other players you should start and sit in Week 13:

Quarterbacks

Start ’em

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: The dual-threat rookie faces a Rams defense that was taken apart by Lamar Jackson. Murray isn’t Jackson, but he could find enough success to prove that he’s worthy of the start.

Deshaun Watson, Texans: I’ve got Watson in this section because I imagine fantasy owners will see the matchup with New England and shy away. The Patriots held Dak Prescott down in Week 12, but Watson gets to play at home and is a better running threat.

Sam Darnold, Jets: He’s accounted for nine touchdowns over the last three games and faces a winless Bengals team that’s 27th in points allowed to quarterbacks. Darnold should do well if your regular starter has a tougher matchup.

Sit ’em

Tom Brady, Patriots: Since Week 5, Brady has thrown for more than one touchdown in just one game. This Patriots team is powered by defense and Brady hasn’t been a top-end fantasy asset.

Philip Rivers, Chargers: Just in case you forgot over the bye week, Rivers isn’t a good fantasy quarterback anymore. He’s thrown seven picks over his last two games and has four straight disappointing performances.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: He’s had three strong performances out of four, but Garoppolo has been a mixed bag overall. He faces a tough Ravens defense that is fourth best in points allowed to quarterbacks.

Running backs

Start ’em

Austin Ekeler, Chargers: The last time he faced the Broncos, he had a season-high 15 catches for 86 yards. Ekeler is coming off a 100-yard receiving game prior to the Week 12 bye.

Jonathan Williams, Colts: He’s a hot player off the waiver wire, rushing for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games while filling in for Marlon Mack. Williams faces a Titans defense that has allowed more than 100 yards from scrimmage by a lead back in three straight games.

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers: I’m intrigued by the likely game script in the Bucs-Jaguars matchup. This could end up being a high-scoring affair with no team running away with the game. Jones gets to face the 26th-ranked team at limiting running backs.

Sit ’em

Carlos Hyde, Texans: If the Texans can beat the Patriots, I think it will be because of players like Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. It’s understandable if you have to start Hyde, as he’s had double-digit carries in all but one game. The Patriots are the best in points allowed to running backs.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks: I think Chris Carson will still get the majority of touches against the Vikings, despite Penny’s breakout game in Week 12. It’s a little risky to start him based on his upside when he faces the seventh best team at limiting running backs.

Jaylen Samuels, Steelers: With James Conner out, Samuels gave way to Benny Snell in Week 12. Samuels had a good game the last time he faced the Browns, but that was dependent on him scoring as he totaled just 45 yards from scrimmage.

Wide receivers

Start ’em

D.J. Chark, Jaguars: He’s nearly a must-start player at this point and he gets to face the worst team in points allowed to wide receivers in the Buccaneers.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals: Kirk has a wide range of outcomes, but he’s had an extra week to prepare for the Rams.

Jamison Crowder, Jets: He’s facing the Bengals and his quarterback is playing well right now.

Sit ’em

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs: Watkins has been disappointing since his monster game in Week 1. Don’t let the good matchup with the Raiders fool you; he gained just 49 yards against them when they played in Week 2.

Marquise Brown, Ravens: It seems silly to sit a Ravens player at this point, but he has a tough matchup with the 49ers.

Tyrell Williams, Raiders: The Chiefs are fifth best in points allowed to wide receivers and Williams hasn’t scored since Week 8.