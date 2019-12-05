The fifth-ranked Glen Rose High School Lady Tigers continued their blazing hot play to start the season, improving to 8-0 with a 67-62 road victory over Gatesville Tuesday followed by an overwhelming 55-15 win over Clyde at home Thursday morning in Tiger Arena to start the local 14th annual Lions Club Tournament.

In the win over Clyde, Breanna Baker led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 15 points while Hailey Ibarra added 12.

Also for Glen Rose, Hazel Hawkins scored nine, Alexis Mims had eight, Kora Dodson seven, Abby Stephenson three and Zadey Mills one.

Glen Rose led Clyde’s Lady Bulldogs 28-9 at halftime, and finished strong defensively by allowing just two points in the final quarter.

In the Gatesville contest, Baker paced the Lady Tigers on the offensive end with 19 points.

Jeana Douglas was next with 17, and Ibarra was also in double figures, with 12. Hawkins added five, Stephenson had four, Hannah Cantwell and Dodson had three, while Lindsay Andress, Mills and Mims scored two each.

That game was marked by a rash of fouls, and the Lady Tigers made 27 of 48 free throw attempts. Gatesville hit 12 of their 22 free throws.

The Lions Club Tournament is scheduled to continue through Saturday. The next regular game for the Lady Tigers is set for Tuesday, at Eastland.

Coach Ramsey Ghazal’s Lady Tigers’ No. 5 ranking is in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches statewide Class 4A poll.