CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence believes defending national champion Clemson is better than it was a year ago. He and the Tigers will get the chance to prove it in the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, three to Tee Higgins, and Clemson dismantled Virginia 62-17 for its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title Saturday night. The Tigers (13-0) won their 28th straight game and became the first program with that many wins in a row in a league title game.

Lawrence said Clemson came out with a fire to finish league play strong.

"I'm proud of the way we handled it,“ Lawrence said. And while he acknowledged the difficulty of comparing last year's group to this one, he said, "The way we're playing, I think we are better."

The Tigers easily put away Virginia (9-4) with their dazzling set of playmakers.

The Cavaliers showed off a game plan that caused the Tigers a few early headaches. But Clemson's talent quickly took control on the way to an ACC championship game record for points and yards (619).

"In championship games, you've got to expect some adversity," Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. “And we always say that when adversity hits, you've got to be stronger and stronger."

Lawrence set an ACC title game record with his four touchdown throws and had 302 yards passing, his second-best total this season. He completed 16 of 22 passes before coming out in the third quarter.

Higgins, the game’s MVP, finished with 182 receiving yards and the three TDs, both bests in ACC championship game play.

Travis Etienne had 114 yards, his eighth game over 100 yards this season.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Hasise Dubois to tie the game at 7, just the second TD pass allowed by Clemson in its past seven games.

The Cavaliers’ defense sacked Lawrence twice in the opening half (Clemson had allowed only 11 sacks in the regular season) and Perkins accounted for 177 yards the first 30 minutes, nearly as many as the 194 the Tigers allowed in a 38-3 win over South Carolina the previous week.

But it was impossible to contain Clemson's offense.

"We didn't make enough plays; we couldn't make enough plays," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

Higgins had scoring catches of 19 and 7 yards, Justyn Ross went 59 yards for another touchdown (the second longest in ACC championship game history) and Etienne broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run as Clemson opened a 31-7 lead by halftime.

Virginia played without leading receiver Joe Reed, the ACC's top kick returner, due to injury.

Perkins, the ACC's leader in total offense, had 324 of the Cavaliers' 387 yards, which were a season high allowed by Clemson's defense.

Perkins set the Virginia single-season record with 3,215 yards. He said the loss showed the Cavaliers how to move up in the ACC. The gap with Clemson is "big, but we have the opportunity in the coming years to close it," he said.

Clemson has won six ACC championships in the past nine season. It has a 63-2 record against league opponents since the start of the 2015 season.