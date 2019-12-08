1. Trinity Christian

The Lady Lions have created a tradition of championships with eight total after winning the TAPPS 4A state crown this season.

2. Frenship

Despite falling in the bi-district round of the playoffs, the Lady Tigers’ junior-laden squad proved its mettle with a District 2-6A title, the first for the program since 2013.

3. Denver City

The Fillies won another District 2-3A championship and had one of the deepest playoff runs in the area by using its experience despite some players learning new positions.

4. Monterey

The Lady Plainsmen’s strong senior class lifted the team to a historic 33-win season and finished third in District 3-5A behind Amarillo and Randall to appear in a bi-district playoff match.

5. Shallowater

The young Fillies squad showed its potential and made it to the regional tournament for the sixth straight year.

6. Snyder

The Lady Tigers used the non-district schedule to prepare them for District 1-4A action, and it paid off with an undefeated district record and a bi-district appearance.

7. Levelland

The Loboettes made strides in learning second-year coach Kayla Koerner’s system and showed promise for the future, finishing third in District 2-4A behind Canyon and Hereford.

8. Brownfield

The Lady Cubs’ strong team bonds earned them an area-round playoff appearance after finishing third in District 2-3A with their only losses to Shallowater and Denver City.

9. Plains

The Cowgirls continued to play up to their potential and had only one loss to Klondike in District 3-2A and made it to the regional quarterfinals.

10. Lubbock-Cooper

The Lady Pirates went through their fair share of growing pains with a young, but deep rotation and nabbed the fourth District 3-5A playoff spot.