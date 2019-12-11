AMARILLO — Patrick Irish produced 15 points in Lubbock-Cooper’s narrow 55-52 victory over Randall to start District 3-5A action on Tuesday.

Noah Hall also finished the night with 10 points for Lubbock Cooper. Kade Spears also tallied nine points.

The Pirates came into the game after going 2-1 in the Sanger Tournament over the weekend with wins over Denison (83-63) and John Tyler (57-45).

Lubbock Cooper (7-2) is set to travel to the Tall City Oil Man Invitational on Friday.

LEVELLAND 54, IDALOU 43

LEVELLAND — Zaiden Lecroy finished the night with 13 points for the Lobos in their victory over Idalou.

Kaleb Reyna also finished in double digits with 11 points for Levelland. Jacob Ramirez and Kaleb Penner both combined for eight points.

Jackson Stanton contributed 16 points for the Wildcats. Xzavier Tarin tallied eight points along with Cooper Hill’s seven points.

Levelland (5-3) will travel to the Greenwood tournament on Dec. 10 with a time and opponent to be determined.

Idalou is scheduled to travel to the Whirlwind Tournament on Dec. 10 with a time and opponent to be determined.

TAHOKA 60, PATTON SPRINGS 29

PATTON SPRINGS — Soul Moore contributed 15 points for the Bulldogs in their 60-29 victory over Patton Springs.

Tahoka will travel to the Jacksboro Tournament on Dec. 12 with a time and opponent to be determined.

SHALLOWATER 58, ANDREWS 49

SHALLOWATER — Jalen Brattain contributed 19 points for Shallowater in its win over Andrews.

Caden Gillespie, Tyler McCall, and Mason Eaker all combined for six points for the Mustangs.

Brett Leach led all scorers with 20 points for Andrews with Paetyn Walker adding on 11 points.

Shallowater (7-1) is set to travel to the Andrews Shootout Tournament on Dec. 12 with a time and opponent to be determined.

LAMESA 59, LITTLEFIELD 39

LITTLEFIELD — Cam Diaz finished the night with 16 points for the Golden Tornadoes in the victory over the Wildcats.

Johnathan Davis contributed nine points, along with Sean Zapadas’ eight points for the Tornadoes.

Jayden Longoria and Tyler Jones combined equally for 28 points for the Wildcats. Andrew Valdez tallied 12 points.

Lamesa (7-3) is scheduled to travel to the Andrews Shootout Tournament on Thursday and Littlefield (7-1) will play in the Farwell Tournament on Thursday.

OLTON 63, PLAINS 55

PLAINS — Jake Soliz led the Mustangs with 13 points in the win over the Cowboys.

Israel Santillan and Jack Alcorn both had 12 points for Olton.

Jaxon Maxwell tallied 18 points in Plains’ offensive effort and Zeke Diaz also contributed 17 points.

Olton is slated to play in the Lockney Tournament on Thursday and Plains (6-2) will host its tournament.

Other area scores

Frenship 56, Seminole 50

Estacado 77, Abernathy 44

