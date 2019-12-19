The state-ranked Stephenville Honeybees went on the road to Abilene Tuesday and came home with a 54-40 girls basketball triumph over Class 5A Cooper.

Coach Jason Hodges’ Honeybees moved up to 15-4 on the season with the win. They are No. 11 in the state in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches top 25 Class 4A rankings this week. Despite having won 15 of their 19 games, they are still unranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

Against Cooper, Jaylee Matthews led the scoring for the Bees with 17 points. Kassidy Nowak was next with 11. Next was Mikayla Diaz with eight, Landri Withers with six, Jade Wilson and Jettie Funderburgh with five and Katie McIrvin with two.

The Bees built a 16-7 lead by the end of the opening quarter, and led 30-26 at halftime after being outscored 19-14 in the second quarter. They pulled away again with a 16-11 scoring edge in the third quartere, and an 8-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

The SHS girls will play host to Hodges’ former team, the Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars, with a 5:45 tipoff for the varsity matchup in Gandy Gym.

The Bees were coming off a third-place finish Saturday in the three-day Fredericksburg ISD girls tournament. They defeated Burnet in the third-place game, 46-28.