The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets started American Southwest Conference men's basketball action Saturday afternoon with their eighth straight defeat, 97-80 at the hands of the Sul Ross Lobos at the Brownwood Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets (1-9, 0-1) again dug themselves a hole too deep from which to escape. Howard Payne owned a 44-42 scoring edge over Sul Ross (4-4, 1-0) in the second half, but the Yellow Jackets faced a 55-36 deficit at halftime.

Howard Payne shot 50 percent (13 of 26) in the first half, including 5 of 11 from three-point range, but Sul Ross buried 64 percent (22 of 34) of its field goal attempts and half (7 of 14) its treys.

The Lobos cooled off to 35 percent (12 of 34) shooting in the second half, but still connected on 50 percent (34 of 68) of its field goals for the game. Sul Ross also drained a dozen three-pointers and converted 89 percent (17 of 19) of its free throws.

The Yellow Jackets finished at a 48 percent (30 of 63) shooting clip with 10 three-pointers, but HPU made just 56 percent (10 of 18) of its free throws and committed 20 turnovers while creating just 13.

Jase Miguez and Luke Cox led Howard Payne with 24 points apiece followed by Tyrell Thompson with 13, Jacob Smith with six, Kyle Kildare and Joshua Taylor with four apiece, Brad Erskin with three and Talen Davis with two points.

For Sul Ross, B.J. Hollis led the charge with 25 points trailed by Logan Dixon with 21, Brayden Fry with 12 and Tristen Licon with 11 points.

Howard Payne is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 when it hosts ASC rival Belhaven.