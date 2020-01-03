Tarleton football assistant coach Jonathan Beasley is one of seven individuals to be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies in the spring of 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Beasley, who was a quarterback at Kansas State from 1996-2001 and named the Cotton Bowl MVP in 2001, joins a loaded class of football legends as the 12th Hall of Fame class in Cotton Bowl History.

"It's a great honor to be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame," said Beasley. "There are some amazing greats that have gone in before me, so to be inducted with those guys is such an amazing honor.

From the Cotton Bowl: "Nothing seemed to faze Kansas State senior quarterback Jonathan Beasley. Not even a playing field covered in snow after a winter storm blew through North Texas just hours before the start of the 2001 Cotton Bowl Classic. Beasley set records for first-half efficiency by rolling up 238 yards in total offense against Tennessee. On the ground or through the air, he was relentless. The K-State quarterback scampered 14 yards for the game's first score, and he then passed for touchdowns of 56 and 10 yards. By the time the third quarter rolled around, most of the snow had evaporated along with Tennessee's chances of winning. Beasley and the Wildcats pounded out 507 yards in offense and then cruised to a rousing 35-21 defeat of the Volunteers."

Beasley has been an assistant coach at Tarleton for the last eight years and currently serves as the co-offensive coordinator as well as coaching the running backs and tight ends.