LAKEWAY - When seeking a clutch basket, Lake Travis normally calls on senior John Wetter to take the big shot. But with Wetter sidelined because of a knee injury, fellow senior William McBride got the ball - and the call - Friday against visiting Del Valle.

McBride delivered a lane jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining as the Cavaliers pulled out a 56-54 overtime victory that extended their current winning streak to three games and instilled confidence in a lineup that is discovering new scoring options in Wetter's absence.

"I had to make a play," said McBride, who led Lake Travis with 14 points. "I knew time was running down, so I took the shot. It felt perfect."

The Cavaliers (12-7, 3-1 in District 25-6A) spread the scoring around as six players totaled at least six points. When Del Valle clamped down on McBride with stifling man-to-man defense, teammates such as sophomore Isaac Norris stepped up, scoring six of his 11 points in the second half, including a put-back layup that sent the game into overtime.

Senior Cade Parrett's two free throws extended the Cavaliers' advantage to 54-51 in the extra session. Parrett's 3-pointer narrowed Del Valle's lead to 43-42 in the fourth quarter, and junior Nik Urukalo's 3-point play gave the Cavs a 46-45 lead.

"We're on a three-game win streak," McBride said. "We're playing hard and competing every night. We're all stepping up and playing as a team."

Del Valle coach Marvin Hall lamented a game that slipped away after the Cardinals built a 42-38 lead on Darion Jones' 3-pointer with five minutes remaining in regulation. Jones led all players with 17 points. Sophomore Caleb Burton scored five of his 10 points in the final thee minutes of the fourth quarter.

Del Valle (6-7, 1-4) grabbed a 50-48 lead on Jones' two free throws, but Lake Travis tied the score and never trailed following McBride's layup that made it 52-50 early in overtime.

"It was a hard-fought game, but we've just got to do a better job executing down the stretch," Hall said. "Their big man (junior Miguel Mantilla) fouled out. We expected to get the tip in overtime. We didn't get the tip, and they shoot a layup off the tip. It's just some minor things. We've got to dot some i's and cross some t's."

The teams meet again at Del Valle Feb. 4.