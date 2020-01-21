BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons snapped their two-game District 6-3A skid with a 41-30 victory over Dublin Tuesday night.

Bangs (12-16, 6-2) led 13-8 after one quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 29-22 through three frames.

Trenedi Deal and Honey Keely finished with 10 points apiece for Bangs.

The Lady Dragons visit Coleman Friday.

May Lady Tigers 64, Gorman 35

GORMAN — The May Lady Tigers stepped out of District 18-A action Tuesday night and tallied a 64-35 victory over Gorman.

May improved to 17-8 overall and stands at 5-1 in district play, rebounding from Friday's loss to league front-runner Brookesmith.

Against Gorman, May received 22 points from Reese Chambers, 20 from Roberta Robinette, seven from Sophia Lord, six each from Lexi Fox and Hannah McKenzie and two points from Brianna Steele.

The Lady Tigers begin the second half of district play at home Friday night against Sidney.