The Early Longhorns and Lady Horns began the 2020 powerlifting season Saturday at Dublin, where the Lady Horns placed second as a team.

Reigning state champion Allie Blasingame led the way with a first-place finish in the 165s and she was also named Best Lightweight Lifter. Veronica Villarreal won the 220s and was chosen as Best Heavyweight Lifter.

Also placing first in their weight classes were Kaitlyn Espinoza in the 97s, Katie Hollon in the 105s and Rebekah Smithson in the 132s.

Alyne Celdeon, in the 165s, and Danielle Alcorta, in the 148s, both came in third while April Brightman finished fifth in the 181.

In boys action, Hanner Campbell was second in the 114s.