EASTLAND — The Early Longhorns ran their District 6-3A win streak to five games with a 50-43 road victory over Eastland Tuesday night in a battle of second-place teams.

Early (13-9, 5-1) received 19 points from Ethan Mitchell, 12 from Timmy Smithson, eight from Vic Cooper, five from Kiah Laborn, four from Brent Grooms and two points from Nathan Mitchell.

Eastland slipped to 4-2 in district and 9-11 overall in the loss.

The Longhorns host Hamilton at 8 p.m. Friday.