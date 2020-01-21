STEPHENVILLE — The Brownwood Lady Lions owned a nine-point lead midway through the third period, but the Stephenville Honeybees stormed back for a 50-41 victory in District 7-4A girls basketball action Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions (15-11, 1-2) were in front 33-24 prior to a 13-0 run by Stephenville (22-8, 3-1) to end the third quarter, ignited by a trio of three-pointers from Honeybee Jaylee Matthews, who finished with a team-high 17 points.

“We got a little stagnant there, got a little too comfortable, and didn't sprint back on defense,” said Lady Lions head coach Heather Hohertz. “We gave up a couple of open three-pointers in transition and that got their momentum going in the second half. We fought back from there, but we didn't execute when we needed to execute.”

The Lady Lions leveled the score at 41 with 2:18 left on a pair of free throws by Maytha Thompson, who led all players with 28 points.

“She had a great first half,” Hohertz said of Thompson, who tallied 20 points over the first two periods. “They came out and went man-to-man in the second half and she just didn't have the second half like she did the first.”

Brownwood went scoreless the rest of the way while Stephenville tallied the final nine points — all from the free throw line, where the Honeybees were 12-of-13 in the second half and 16-of-22 overall. The Lady Lions sank 6-of-7 free throws.

“We weren't in the position we needed to be in and sent them to the line and that's our fault,” Hohertz said. “We have to do better, but we got stagnant on defense and that's why they went to line that much.”

Brownwood trailed 14-11 after one quarter, surged in front 28-22 at halftime and tallied five of the first seven points in the second half. The Lady Lions shot 38 percent (16 of 42) overall, including 27 percent (3 of 11) from beyond the three-point arc.

Along with Thompson's 28 points, Brownwood received six points from Hadley Monroe, five from Lindsey Larose and two points from Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks.

The Lady Lions will attempt to rebound and even their District 7-4A record at 6 p.m. Friday when they host Mineral Wells.