SAN ANGELO — The Brownwood Lady Lions scored early and often en route to a 3-1 road victory over the San Angelo Lake View Maidens in non-district girls soccer action Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions improved to 6-4-1 with the victory, and won't be in action again until Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Midland Lee.

“I have nothing but good things to say,” said Lady Lions head coach Andrew Stevenson. “They had a really rough game against Kennedale and they responded in the best way possible. They had a lot of energy before the game started and carried that throughout the game. Our ball movement and passing was excellent and we were able to manage the game the whole time. It was a great team effort.”

Aleyia Cotton scored the first goal with an assist from Watts Jones, then Landry Walker set up Cotton for her second score. Kennedi Johnson added Brownwood's third goal — all in the first half — on an assist from Cotton.