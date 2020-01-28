BLANKET — The May Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 44-29 win at District 18-A rival Blanket Tuesday night.

Roberta Robinette led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds for May (19-8, 7-1) followed by 14 points and five steals from Reese Chambers, six points from Lexi Fox, three each from Korlei King and Brianna Steele and two points from Melanie Murphree.

Lady Dragons 43, Comanche 24

BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons returned to the win column with a 43-24 home triumph over District 6-3A rival Comanche Tuesday night.

Bangs (13-17, 7-3) led 8-2 after one quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 34-19 through three frames.

Kayleah Hall scored a team-high 11 points for the Lady Dragons followed by Trenedi Deal with 10 and Jacee Miller with nine points.

Cisco 66, Lady Horns 28

CISCO — The Early Lady Horns slipped to 1-9 in District 6-3A action and 10-19 overall with a 66-28 road loss to league leader Cisco.

Early trailed Cisco (22-6, 10-0) by an 11-4 count after one quarter, 35-13 at halftime and 49-21 after three periods.

Alexa Portillo scored 11 points for the Lady Horns trailed by five from Reagan Kirby, four each from Dana Lykes and Savannah Holt, and two points apiece from Taylor Summers and Tatum Reigle.

Cisco 65, Longhorns 41

CISCO – The Early Longhorns suffered just their second District 6-3A boys basketball defeat, falling for the second time to the league front-running Cisco Loboes, 65-41, Tuesday night.

Early slipped to 6-2 in district and 14-10 overall, while Cisco moved to 8-0 in league play and 17-5 for the season.

Vic Cooper paced the Longhorns with 13 points while Timmy Smithson also finished in double figures with 11.

Early hosts Bangs in a District 6-3A girls and boys basketball doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. Friday.