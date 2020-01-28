Seeking revenge for a road loss in the District 7-4A opener, the Brownwood Lady Lions again were upended by the No. 10 Glen Rose Lady Tigers, 43-27, Tuesday night at Warren Gym.

“I was disappointed we didn't have more fire getting them back here at our home gym,” said Lady Lions head coach Heather Hohertz, whose team dropped a 38-25 decision at Glen Rose on Jan. 10. “It's my job to do that and it didn't get done. We have to regroup now and go to Godley which is a tough place to play.”

The Lady Lions (16-12, 2-3) defeated Godley, 41-11, at Warren Gym on Jan. 14, but Godley (8-14, 1-3) fell at home to Glen Rose (25-6, 5-0) by a 41-32 count and to Stephenville, 44-40.

Against Glen Rose Tuesday, the Lady Lions led 9-7 after one quarter following a three-pointer from Alexa Arreola with 26 seconds remaining. By halftime, Glen Rose had grabbed a 21-12 lead that grew to 31-16 by the end of the third period.

“We didn't execute, we didn't do anything we adjusted from the first game,” Hohertz said. “We got better looks than we did the first game, but we only made nine field goals, we were 6 of 14 at the free throw line and we had 28 turnovers. You're not going to win when you do that. I tell them before every game if we don't turn over the ball and get set in our defense, we'll have a chance to win every game.”

Matyha Thompson contributed 18 points to Brownwood's tally trailed by four from Arreola, three from Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks and two points from Jaylen Savage.

Glen Rose received 18 points from Jeana Douglas, 14 from Hailey Ibarra, four from Breanna Baker, three from Hazel Hawkins and two points each from Kora Dodson and Alexis Mims.

The Lady Lions will visit Godley at 6 p.m. Friday.