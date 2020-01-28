The Brownwood Lions wasted little time seizing control in their third consecutive District 7-4A victory, as they pummeled the Glen Rose Tigers, 88-60, Tuesday night at Warren Gym.

At the 2:58 mark of the first period the Lions (22-5, 3-0) had established a double-digit lead, and with 34 seconds to go in the opening stanza Brownwood padded its cushion to 20 points, 23-3. At the end of the quarter, the Lions owned a 26-6 advantage.

“We'll take that any time,” Lions head coach Nadir Dalleh said of the fast start. “We played Mineral Wells at home the other night but I don't think we played very well even though we had a big win. We talked about coming out and setting the tone early and we did. You couldn't have asked for a better start from our guys tonight.”

Beau Bronniman, who led the Lions with 22 points, drained a three-pointer to start the scoring just 24 seconds into the contest. After a bucket by Glen Rose (14-17, 1-2), the Lions tacked on six more points — two more by Bronniman and two each from Zach Strong and John Wilhelm — as the lead stood at 9-2 at the 4:39 mark.

A trey from Wilhelm made the score 12-3 just 24 seconds later, while A.J. McCarty's first bucket pushed the lead to 14-3 with just under three minutes left in the quarter.

Brownwood added nine more points in succession – four from Brandon Hamrick, three from Strong and a deuce by Isyah Campos — to stretch the advantage to 20 points. After a traditional three-point play by Glen Rose, Josh Baucom drilled a three-pointer for the Lions to end the quarter.

At halftime, Brownwood extended its lead to 46-20 and the Lions carried a 69-43 edge into the fourth quarter.

Along with Bronniman's 22 points, the Lions received 21 from Strong, 12 from McCarty, 11 from Wilhelm, eight from Hamrick, five from Campos and three each from Baucom, Drew Huff and Cooper Swanzy.

“Beau had 22 tonight and the other night he was 1 of 15 on threes alone against Stephenville,” Dalleh said. “Hamrick had 24 against Stephenville and added eight tonight. John Wilhelm only had 11 but they face guarded him the whole night and he's going to let the game come to him and not force things. Then you have A.J. with 12, so you never know who's going to have to the big game. It was a good night all the way around.”

Glen Rose was led by 16 points from Lorenzo Greghi.

The Lions are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Godley (11-10, 2-1), which was the only 7-4A team to defeat Brownwood last season.

“It's a tough place to play, it takes forever to get there and it takes a toll on your body being on that bus,” Dalleh said. “They knocked us off there last year, they knocked off Glen Rose by two last week and Stephenville was up by 15 going to the fourth quarter and only won by a few points. We have to travel well and take care of ourselves, but if we can get out and run we'll be tough to stop.”