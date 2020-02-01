ALPINE — The American Southwest Conference West Division-leading Sul Ross Lobos extended the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets' losing streak to 17 games in an 89-53 decision Saturday afternoon.

Sul Ross (11-8, 8-2) entered the contest with a three-game lead over its nearest competition, while Howard Payne (1-18, 0-10) was seeking its first conference victory and first win overall since Nov. 15.

Howard Payne — which dropped its first meeting with Sul Ross, 97-80, in Brownwood on Dec. 21 — trailed 53-29 at halftime and was outscored 36-24 over the final 20 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets sank just 27 percent ( 17 of 64) of their shots, including 4 of 23 three-pointers, and knocked down 63 percent (15 of 24) of their free throws. Howard Payne was also outrebounded, 59-43, and coughed up 24 turnovers while forcing 16.

Jase Miguez scored nine points to lead Howard Payne followed by seven each from Luke Cox and Tyrell Thompson, six from Javaris Jones, five from Jayden Modrall, four each from Jacob Smith, Kyle Kildare, and Joshua Taylor, three from Jaylan Ballou, two from Bret Eisenbach and one point apiece from Evan Adkins and Harold Myart.

Sul Ross — which led by as many as 46 points, 86-40, with 8:32 left in the game — drilled 44 percent (35 of 80) of its field goal attempts, including 14 of 39 three-pointers. The Lobos shot 56 percent (5 of 9) percent at the free throw line.

The Lobos were led by B.J. Hollis' 16 points, 14 from Cailen Bond, 12 from Tristen Licon and 11 from Cole Avery.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Concordia (10-9, 5-5) — which picked up an 80-71 victory over McMurry Saturday.