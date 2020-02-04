Team of the Week: Hays

The Rebels (18-10, 7-5 District 25-6A) had a monumental week with wins over Austin High, 62-38, and Lehman, 63-39, and seem to be playing their best basketball at the right time of the year. Hays holds the district’s fourth and final playoff spot and is one game behind Bowie in the loss column for third while two games ahead of Austin High and Del Valle in the loss column. Carlos Rocha finished with 12 points against the Maroons, with Luke Watson scoring 17. Caden Doyle adding 13 against Lehman.

Honorable mention: Westlake

The Chaps (27-1, 11-0) stayed undefeated in the district and ran their winning streak to 17 games after wins over Lake Travis, 53-40, and Del Valle, 57-53. Carson May finished with 12 points and Eain Mowat added 10 in the win over the Cavs, while Mowat tallied 11 points against the Cardinals.

Player of the Week: KJ Adams, Westlake

Adams, a highly ranked junior who is described by one opposing coach as, "impossible to stop," scored 18 points against Lake Travis and 32 versus Del Valle as the Chaps picked up two wins.

Honorable mention: Durand Hill, Hays

Hill, a junior, led the Rebels with 17 points in their win over Austin High, then reached double digits again with 11 points in the victory over Lehman.

The rest of the district

In the surprise of the week, Austin High (13-12, 5-7) kept its playoff hopes alive by knocking off Anderson, 61-56, behind 16 points from Petia Dogale and both Jahvante O’Conner and DaRyan Williams tallying 14. … Bowie (21-7, 7-4) routed Akins, 65-40, as Coleton Benson (22 points), Ethan Walker (11), Cade Holtzman (10) and Jason Gaines (9) all had productive scoring games. … Anderson (21-8, 8-3) took down Akins, 57-37, behind Max Smith’s 21 points. … Del Valle (14-12, 5-7) defeated Lehman, 78-56, thanks to Caleb Harris’ 19 points and Darion Jones barely missing a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Darius Lewis added 10 points and five assists for the Cardinals. … Lake Travis (14-13, 4-7) only played once

Games of the Week: Lake Travis at Del Valle, Austin High at Bowie (Tuesday); Hays at Lake Travis, Anderson at Westlake

Here’s what we know going into the final three weeks of the season regarding the playoff race: Westlake will win the district title barring a complete collapse, while the three other playoff spots are still up for grabs. Teams have either four or five games left, with Anderson being in the next-best position to grab a spot. Bowie is in third, one game behind the Trojans, with Hays being in fourth.

Austin High and Del Valle are two games behind the Rebels in the loss column, but Hays has to play Westlake Tuesday. Del Valle is done with the Chaps, but the Maroons still have Westlake left on their schedule. Both the Cardinals and Maroons would be best served by going 4-0 down the stretch. Lake Travis — losers of six straight after being decimated by injuries — is still barely alive for the postseason but needs to win out to have a chance.

Other games

Tuesday: Westlake at Hays, Lehman at Anderson

Friday: Bowie at Lehman, Akins at Austin High