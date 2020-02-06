MANHATTAN, Kan. — Redshirt freshman center Ayoka Lee poured in 24 points and three teammates backed her with double-digit scoring as Kansas State tripped Texas Tech 84-70 Wednesday night in Big 12 women‘s basketball at Bramlage Coliseum.

Angela Harris added 18 points for Kansas State (10-10, 4-5), which has won three of its past four games. Peyton Williams was good for 15 points and Christianna Carr had 14.

Tech (14-6, 3-6) led 55-53 going into the fourth quarter, but lost for the fifth time in its past seven games. Christianna Carr and Harris fueled Kansas State‘s 31-point fourth quarter, Carr with 14 points and Harris with 11.

Chrislyn Carr had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lady Raiders. .

Alexis Tucker scored 14 points for the Lady Raiders, Boogie Johnson 13, Brittany Brewer 12 and Andrayah Adams 11. Sydney Goodson and Brewer had seven rebounds apiece.

A Chrislyn Carr basket tied the score 63-63 with 5:24 left. Then Kansas State closed the game on a 21-7 run that started with a basket by Harris.

Football

Jett Duffey has been denied admission at Central Michigan, the CMU school newspaper reported Wednesday, becoming the second university to not admit the Texas Tech quarterback who is seeking a graduate transfer.

Duffey had recently publicized his intent to transfer to Central Michigan. The Chippewas went 8-6 this past season, but lost a senior quarterback.

A Central Michigan spokeswoman told CM Life that the university did not admit Duffey and he‘s not a student there.

Duffey announced on Jan. 10 that he was transferring to Tulane, but the Times-Picayune subsequently reported that he was not admitted there.

After Alan Bowman went down with a long-term injury in the 2019 non-conference finale, Duffey was the Red Raiders‘ primary quarterback the rest of the season. He threw for 2,840 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions, the latter figure tied for fewest among the Big 12’s regular starting quarterbacks.

Men‘s golf

The Texas Tech men's golf team opens its spring season this week at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate, a 54-hole tournament being played Thursday through Saturday at the Waikoloa Kings' Course in Waikoloa, Hawaii.

The Red Raiders are ranked No. 2 in the nation in Golfstat and No. 3 in the Golfweek team rankings following a fall season in whch they won The Carmel Cup, the Inverness Intercollegiate and the Big 12 Match Play tournament.

Tech senior Sandy Scott is No. 5 individually in the Golfstat national rankings and junior Kyle Hogan is at No. 8. Tech is the only program in the nation with two players in the top-10 after the fall season.

The Red Raiders‘ lineup will have Scott, Hogan, Andy Lopez, Ludvig Aberg and Garrett Martin. Tech’s Markus Braadlie is playing as an individual in the tournament.

The includes seven other teams ranked in the top 30: No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 10 Arizona State, No. 21 Auburn, No. 22 Oregon State, No. 25 Texas and No. 27 Stanford.