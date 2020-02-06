AUSTIN — The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets remained winless in American Southwest Conference action as they dropped their 18th consecutive game overall, 101-83 Thursday night against the Concordia Tornados.

The Yellow Jackets, who last won Nov. 15, slipped to 1-19 on the season and 0-11 in league play. Concordia, the second place team in the ASC West, moved to 11-9 overall and 6-5 against conference competition.

Howard Payne shot 39 percent (25 of 64) from the floor, 33 percent (8 of 24) from three-point land, and 74 percent (25 of 34) at the free throw line. The Yellow Jackets also committed 28 turnovers and were outrebounded 47-42.

Jase Miguez led HPU with 29 points trailed by Jayden Modrall with 18, Tyrell Thompson with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, Luke Cox with nine points, Jacob Smith with six, Jaylan Ballou with four and Kyle Kildare with one point.

Concordia knocked down 42 percent (30 of 71) of its field goals, 30 percent (9 of 30) of its treys, and 80 percent (32 of 40) of its free throws.

Philip Meikle poured in a team-high 24 points followed by Gonzalo Munoz with 20 and Antoine Henderson with a dozen.

The Yellow Jackets visit Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-8, 4-7) — coming off a 93-89 loss to Sul Ross — at 3 p.m. Saturday.