Lubbock Christian University forward Rashaan Proctor and the Chaparrals take on No. 3 West Texas A&M as part of a big Lone Star Conference doubleheader Thursday night at the Rip Griffin Center. The Buffaloes lead the 18-team LSC, and the Chaps are tied for the fourth-best record in the conference. [A-J MEDIA FILE PHOTO]

The Lubbock Christian University men are riding a four-game winning streak, having come from behind to pull out the past two games on the road.

The result, LCU coach Todd Duncan said, was “huge confidence.”

The Chaparrals will need more than confidence Thursday night.

LCU (13-6, 10-4) hosts West Texas A&M (21-1, 13-1) in one of the Chaps‘ biggest home games of the season. The Buffaloes are ranked No. 3 by the coaches and No. 4 by the sports information directors in NCAA Division II men’s basketball, and the Chaps understand why.

The Chaps have been blown out only twice this season, most recently Jan. 18 in Canyon, where WT clubbed LCU 92-68.

The Buffaloes average 94.3 points per game, get a ton of production from guards Qua Grant (22.4 ppg) and Joel Murray (19.2 ppg) and lead the 307 teams in Division II in turnover margin.

“Those guards are as good as we‘ve seen,” Duncan said. “They can beat you inside, outside. They’re willing passers.

“It‘s a game that’s not necessarily hard to scout; they‘re just hard to guard. You kind of know what they’re going to do, but that doesn‘t mean you can stop it. So you’ve got to be really locked in.”

LCU rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat LSC east division leader Texas A&M-Commerce 88-76 last Thursday and overcame a nine-point deficit in the last two minutes-plus Saturday to knock off UT Tyler 65-62.

Duncan called the latter comeback “one of the most bizarre last two minutes ... . It was really a fantastic testimony to never quitting.”

The winning streak has LCU tied for fourth with Angelo State (14-4, 10-4) in the 18-team LSC, behind WT, No. 8 St. Edward‘s (19-2, 3-2) and Texas A&M-Kingsville (16-5, 12-3).

The LCU-WT men‘s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center. It’s preceded by a women‘s game with similar high stakes.

The Lady Buffs (20-3, 13-1) are ranked No. 10 by the sports information directors and No. 16 by the coaches. The Lady Chaps (17-3, 11-3) are No. 9 by the coaches and No. 22 by the SIDs.

The two teams are first and second in the LSC‘s west division and have the second- and third-best conference records among the 18 teams.

The WT women beat LCU in the first round of conference play 64-56. The Lady Chaps have lost three of their past six games, all on the road.

They still have a 74-game home winning streak, achieved over five years and a month. But coach Steve Gomez said his team has not been putting together what he calls “a complete game.”

“I think it‘s what you deal with in sports at every level,” he said, “is at times seeing how good you can play and then sometimes not meeting that standard and wondering, what’s the key factor in changing it?

“Some years you find that level and sort of maintain it. Some years it‘s a little more elusive. And we’ve seen it (a high level of play). We‘ve also had times where we wonder where it went.”

In 2016 and again in 2018, LCU beat WT in NCAA Tournament regional finals at the Rip Griffin Center, both in front of big, noisy crowds. Given the importance of Thursday‘s game and the close proximity of the two schools, the setting could be similar.

“We‘ve seen those regional games have been tremendous,” Gomez said. “Last home stand we were here, we had really, really good crowds. It’s going to be two really good teams playing.

“Hopefully, people will want to come watch it. I would think it would be a good spectator game.”