Playing in their first match since a victory at San Angelo Lake View on Jan. 28, the Brownwood Lady Lions answered every Abilene Wylie goal except the last as the Class 5A Lady Bulldogs escaped Gordon Wood Stadium with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

Down 1-0, the Lady Lions (6-5-1) responded with a goal from Watts Jones. After Wylie regained a 2-1 advantage, Brownwood's Dusty Vanhuss evened the score as she scored off a corner kick. But for Wylie's third goal, the Lady Lions did not have a retort.

“The girls played a great, physical game,” said Lady Lions head coach Andrew Stevenson. “We were down twice and were able to answer back with another goal but the last time we just didn't have enough time. The girls did an excellent job of battling the whole game. It's not the result we wanted but they played their hearts our and that's all I can ask for.”

The Lady Lions will visit Graham at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then welcome Mineral Wells in the District 6-4A opener Feb. 18.

In boys soccer action, the Lions' scheduled game with Springtown did not take place Friday.