The Howard Payne Lady Jackets softball team opened its season with a pair of wins Saturday, sweeping a home doubleheader from Austin College, 10-3 and 8-0.

In the 10-3 victory, the Lady Jackets broke a 2-all tie with a run in the bottom of the third, added three more in the fourth and another in the fifth to boost the lead to 7-2.

Howard Payne finished with 11 hits — two apiece by Kiley Person, Aurora Luera, Alexis Sullivan, and Kayla Hill, and one each by Tonya Thompson, Kayla Anderson and Melinda Mendoza. Thompson and Hill drove in two runs each, while Luera, Sullivan and Emily Martinez added one RBI apiece.

In the circle, Tia Campos went the distance and gave up one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

During the 8-0 triumph, Hannah Morales and Zalayna Perez combined for a three-hit shutout with one walk and one strikeout.

HPU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, added another run in the third and enforced the eight-run mercy rule with three in the bottom of the fifth.

Hill and Martinez collected two hits apiece for the Lady Jackets, which finished with seven for the game. Person, Luera and Tori Muro added one hit apiece. Hill drove in two runs while Person, Mendoza, Ragen Noriega, and Alexandra Martinez added one RBI each.

The Lady Jackets (2-0) will host Huston-Tillotson in another non-conference doubleheader at noon Tuesday, then welcome the University of Dallas for two games Saturday beginning at noon.