The Texas Stars dropped a two-goal lead but eventually took a 3-2 shootout win over the Milwaukee Admirals on the road Friday night.

The Stars netted two goals in the shootout while Landon Bow surrendered just one. Joel L‘Esperance scored the winner. Jason Robertson also scored in the tiebreaker.

Texas (22-21-2-2) is now 6-2 in shootouts.

Bow finished the game with 34 saves on 36 shots. Admirals goalie Connor Ingram also had a strong performance, making 35 saves on 37 shots. Ingram made five stops in the overtime period alone.

Tanner Kero scored the first goal of the game at 8 minutes, 30 seconds into the first period. Anthony Louis and Dillon Heatherington assisted on the goal.

Oula Palve made it 2-0 for Texas with help from Kero early in the second period.

Milwaukee (33-9-4-3) got back in the game almost 12 minutes after Palve’s goal. Michael McCarron scored on a power play with assists from Anthony Richard and Tommy Novak.

Novak tied the game with under a minute left in the second period.

Neither team could break through in the third period or in overtime, forcing the shootout.