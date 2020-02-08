Vandegrift hasn‘t qualified for the girls basketball postseason quite yet, but Friday’s Senior Night contest on its home court marked its third consecutive must-win game.

And for the third time, the Vipers picked up the victory.

Kaya Pehrson helped ensure that Vandegrift would still be in contention by scoring 17 points and Skye O’Rouke added 12 to help the Vipers outlast Westwood 46-41 in Vandegrift’s regular-season finale. In the process, Westwood was eliminated from the playoff chase in District 13-6A

“I told them today that this is a third-round playoff game for us,” Vipers head coach Jonathan Jones said. “For them to be able to execute defensively, execute our game plan, get big rebounds, to fight through adversity, not shooting well, not making free throws, missing some layups and still do the right things defensively to get stops, I’m super proud of them.”

The victory gives the Vipers the season sweep of Westwood. Vandegrift (22-13, 8-8 District 13-6A) beat Westwood 48-42 on Jan. 7, and the Vipers could be in a tiebreaker scenario depending on the result of Tuesday’s Stony Point at McNeil game.

Westwood junior Anisha Chintala scored a game-high 18 points while junior Ginna Grant added eight, including six in the fourth quarter.

The Vipers went through a mid-January slump where they lost four straight games but rebounded with the three-game win streak to cap the regular season.

“They’ve been intense,” O’Rourke said about the games. “We’ve been watching film, we’ve been running defense and offense constantly. Energy is where it starts, so we’ve been running with energy in practice.”

Senior guard Adilyn Pehrson, Kaya‘s older sister, made the biggest basket of the night during her final regular-season game on her home floor. With Vandegrift trailing 36-33, Adilyn Pehrson put up an improbable shot from nearly NBA 3-point range that banked in to tie the game at 36 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

“Her and her dad (Paul Pehrson), who’s my assistant coach, we both said ‘No!’ and then we said ‘Oh yeah, good shot,’ ” Jones joked. “It was big because it got us a little momentum; you didn’t expect it to happen.”

That bucket helped Vandegrift end the game on a 13-5 run.

“When she shot it I was like ‘Adi, you got this girl,’ ” O’Rourke said. “And when it banked, in my head, I was going crazy. I had to run back on defense, but in my head, I was going ‘You go, girl!’ ”

Kaya Pehrson gave the Vipers the lead for good with a steal and layup that put Vandegrift on top 40-38 with 4:19 remaining.

The Warriors (18-15, 7-8) started the game from beyond the arc as sophomore forward Desi Davlos and Chintala scored the first nine Warrior points from the 3-point line. The Vipers opened the game in a 2-3 zone to try and limit Westwood’s interior game, and that gave Davalos and Chintala good looks from the outside.

Westwood hit three of its first five 3-point shots and distanced itself from Vandegrift, 9-3, in the first three minutes of the game.

The Vipers outscored the Warriors 12-7 in the second quarter by using their speed to go inside, draw fouls and get the the free throw line.

Vista Ridge has clinched the district title, and Hendrickson has secured the second spot. Cedar Ridge (8-7), McNeil (8-7) and Vandegrift remain in contention for the final two playoff spots. Westwood was swept by both McNeil and Vandegrift this year, which eliminates the Warriors from postseason contention.

Jones said that in order for Vandegrift to have a chance to get into a postseason play-in game, Stony Point has to beat McNeil on Tuesday.

“You just got to sit back, you’ve got to wait and watch and just hope for the best,” he said. “We’ve done all we can do to this point.”