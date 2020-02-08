BELTON — The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets suffered their 20th loss in 21 outings this season, dropping their 19th consecutive contest, 103-69, to the American Southwest Conference rival Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (1-20, 0-12) trailed 44-31 at halftime, but UMHB (13-8, 5-7) generated 59 points in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Howard Payne shot 29 percent (25 of 86) from the floor, 25 percent (9 of 36) from three-point land, and 67 percent (10 of 15) from the free throw line. The Yellow Jackets were also outrebounded, 57-49, and committed 15 turnovers.

Tyrell Thompson and Jase Miguez led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points apiece trailed by Evan Adkins with nine, Luke Cox with six, Talen Davis and Kyle Kildare with four apiece, Jaylan Ballou, Jayden Modrall and Jacob Smith with three each, Mason Green and Bret Eisenbach with two points apiece and Joshua Taylor sank a free throw.

UMHB drained 50 percent (37 of 74) of its shots, 31 percent (9 of 29) of its treys, and 80 percent (20 of 25) of its free throws.

Sam Moore poured in 30 points to spark the Crusaders followed by Logan Hicks with 20, Joseph Mitchell with 14 and Casey Armour with 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as they welcome Hardin-Simmons (9-12, 5-7).