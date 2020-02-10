Team of the Week: Leander

The Lions (17-11, 10-4 District 13-6A) clinched a playoff spot following wins over Round Rock, 57-44, and McNeil, 51-39, dealing significant blows to those teams’ playoff hopes in the process. Noah Robledo (see below) had a giant week, while Sean Colbert averaged 13.5 points in the two wins and Brandon Puckett finished with 14 points against the Mavericks.

Honorable mention: Vandegrift

The Vipers (29-2, 14-0) continued their unreal season by defeating McNeil, 64-46, and Westwood, 33-29, to clinch the outright district title and the program’s first Class 6A district title in school history. Greg Brown III (see below) played his usual strong games, with Jake Hatch tallying 10 points against the Mavericks and nine versus the Warriors.

Player of the Week: Noah Robledo, Leander

Robledo, a junior, had a phenomenal week with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks against the Dragons and 23 points and eight rebounds against the Mavericks as the Lions recorded two wins and clinched a playoff spot.

Honorable mention: Greg Brown III, Vandegrift

Brown III, a five-star recruit who — with apologies to Dominique Wilkins — is Central Texas’ Human Highlight Reel, scored 30 in the Vipers’ win over McNeil and led all scorers with 17 during Vandegrift’s slog-fest win over Westwood.

The rest of the district

Hendrickson (19-11, 8-5) topped Cedar Ridge, 73-52, behind 25 points from Jaden Williams. Duce Hester poured in 21 points, and Ke’shawn Williams added 13 for the Hawks. … Westwood (20-10, 8-5) is currently tied with Hendrickson for third place. … Cedar Ridge (15-17, 5-8) knocked off Vista Ridge, 57-43, as Ryan Elvin (18 points), Ryan Ho (15) and Marcus Wills (10) all reached double figures. … Stony Point (13-16, 4-9) rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Round Rock, 67-60, thanks to Hudson Johnson (16 points), Omar Smart (14) and Jackson Silvestry (13) all scoring in double digits. … Vista Ridge opened the week Feb. 4 with a 54-49 win over Stony Point. Three Rangers had double-figure scoring nights, with Braedyn Dawes tallying 17, Adonis Aderson finishing with 14 and Grant Moyer adding 11.

Games of the Week: Westwood at Leander (Tuesday); Leander at Vandegrift (Friday)

It’s a huge week for Leander, which can take a big step towards claiming the district’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a win over Westwood Tuesday. When the Lions head to Vandegrift Friday, it’s likely the last chance someone in the district has of handing the Vipers a loss.

Here’s what else we know going into the last few days of the regular season: Hendrickson and Westwood will clinch a playoff spot with any win, while Cedar Ridge, Round Rock (16-13, 5-8) and McNeil (9-20, 5-8) are mathematically still alive, but would need to win out and have either Hendrickson or Westwood lose out.

Other games

Tuesday: Round Rock at Cedar Rige, Vista Ridge at Hendrickson, McNeil at Stony Point

Friday: McNeil at Cedar Ridge, Hendrickson at Round Rock, Stony Point at Westwood