Jay Lusk has seen his team turn a corner.

The coach of the Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Shallowater basketball teams continues to develop his players in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.

The Mustangs certainly remember the last time they were defeated at the hands of Abernathy, which makes Tuesday night’s District 2-3A tilt all the more intriguing.

Pending inclement weather, the Mustangs (25-4, 11-0) and Antelopes (20-3, 10-1) are set to play one another for the third time this season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shallowater.

The first time around, Abernathy got the edge by securing the victory in the Caprock Classic, but when District 2-3A play rolled around Shallowater was victorious. The win helped the Mustangs stay undefeated and stay atop the district standings for the third straight year.

Shallowater’s squad not only blends height and outside shooting, but youth like freshman Kieran Elliott to go along with experience. The key has been getting everyone on the same page and capitalizing on building chemistry.

“We have 10, 11 guys that can go and sometimes figuring out who’s going to come in and give you that boost is a tough part and a good problem to have,” Lusk said. “There were some games early on where we’d have one guy hold the ball and try to score on his own and stall out the offense. Once they realized they can rely on each other and move the ball, we’re hitting the right guy for the open shot. It’s really got us going.”

Lubbock Christian University signee Jalen Brattain is a force in the paint, while Caden Gillespie and Caleb Batson, among others, are reliable shooters. In addition Mason Eaker comes off the bench to provide punch on the offensive and defensive ends.

“That’s part of the problem with them is that they do hit those outside shots, too,” Antelopes coach Nathan Branum said. “If you forget about those other guys, they’ll kill you, too. It’s kind of a hybrid type game plan where you’re taking care of both at the same time and hoping players can step up in those moments.”

Branum’s team had some early success with a big shooting performance from Sagen Gonzalez, who scored 21 points, in the 57-52 win during the Caprock Classic. The Mustangs, however, took away some of the Antelopes’ shooting on Jan. 17 in Abernathy to win the game 48-43.

“I thought offensively, we played more comfortable and just hit shots,” Branum said. “Second game, we got a lot of the same looks. They just didn’t knock down. … We almost played a little hesitant at times, which they (Shallowater) have a lot to do with. I just want them to go out and play with confidence, knowing that they’re capable of playing with them.”

The Mustangs know they must key in on Gonzalez, Bryson Daily and Miles Keith for the Antelopes. Branum is hoping other names can pop up in the scorebook.

“Friday night, I had sophomores take two big 3’s in the fourth to pull us away from Brownfield and that’s what I’m looking for is 8-10 guys that can score 10 or more points a night,” Branum said. “If we can get to that point, offensively, we’re pretty dangerous.”

After Tuesday’s contest, there are only two games left in the regular season. An Abernathy victory would split the district series and give the Antelopes a possible share of the league title if they win out. For Shallowater, getting the win would secure the team’s No. 1 seed in the postseason and third consecutive district championship.