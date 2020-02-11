BROOKESMITH — The May Lady Tigers earned a split of the District 18-A girls basketball championship with Tuesday night's 61-40 win over the No. 16 Brookesmith Lady Mustangs.

May led 20-11 after one quarter, 30-22 at halftime and 44-28 through three frames.

Roberta Robinette led the Lady Tigers with a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds. Also posting a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals was Reese Chambers. Lexi Fox contributed 12 points, Brianna Steele added 11, Hannah McKenzie finished with three points and Melanie Murphree chipped in two.

May (23-8) and Brookesmith (23-4) finished district play with 11-1 records.

The playoff or coin flip for playoff seedlings will be determined Wednesday.

•••

Longhorns 77, Comanche 57

EARLY — The Early Longhorns recorded a 77-57 home victory over the Comanche Indians Tuesday night to remain in second place in the District 6-3A boys basketball standings.

Nathan Mitchell paced the Longhorns (17-11, 9-3) — who led Comanche (9-7, 6-7) by a 41-23 count at halftime and 52-37 through three periods — with 16 points followed by Ethan Mitchell and Vic Cooper with 15 each, Kiah Laborn with 11, Timmy Smithson and Carlos Moreno with seven apiece, and Brent Grooms and Bryce Denson with three points each.

•••

Eastland 40, Lady Dragons 28

BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons were dealt a second straight loss to close out the regular season, falling to District 6-3A runner-up Eastland, 40-28, Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, Bangs (15-18, 9-5) finished as the third seed from 6-3A and will face either Merkel or Colorado City in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.

Against Eastland (22-11, 12-2), Bangs trailed 7-6 after one quarter, 21-11 at halftime and 29-23 through three periods.

Kayeah Hall and Kenedi Deal led the Lady Dragons with eight points apiece, while Kyra Smith chipped in seven points.

•••

Comanche 64, Lady Horns 49

EARLY — The Early Lady Horns concluded their basketball season Tuesday night with a 64-49 home loss against Comanche.

Early (11-22, 2-12) trailed Comanche (9-16, 5-9) by a 21-6 count after one quarter, 36-17 at halftime and 49-30 through three frames.

For the Lady Horns, Taylor Summers led the way with 17 points and four rebounds followed by Alexa Portillo with 10 points and five boards, Dana Lykes with seven points and 10 rebounds, Tatum Reigle with seven points, Carrigan Norris with six points, and Caroline Welker with two points.