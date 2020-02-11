Brownwood ISD Special Olympians and their Unified partners competed in the Texas State Winter Games Bowling competition at Main Event in Lubbock on Sunday, Feb. 9

Brownwood sent six two-man bowling teams to compete against several teams from San Angelo and Abilene. Special Olympics Unified programs bring together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to train and compete on the same team. Each team is composed of one athlete with an intellectual disability, and one athlete without.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s competition, Brownwood’s results were:

• Grant Huff and Jackson Huff, 1st place

• Alan Lowe and Drew Huff, 2nd place

• Kasidee Harvey and Madison Arial, 2nd place

• Shali Clark and Kennison Harvey, 3rd place

• Maria Tavera and Amanda Harrell, 4th place

• Titus Holmes and Braylon Harvey, 4th place

Titus Holmes was also chosen as one of nine 2020 Inspirational Athletes of the Year from the competitions that took place across the state.

The team is coached by Ashley Cross, a Life Skills teacher at Brownwood High School. The team will now be preparing for Unified Basketball and Unified Track and Field.