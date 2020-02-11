MINERAL WELLS — The Brownwood Lady Lions locked up the second playoff seed from District 7-4A with a 60-28 road victory over Mineral Wells in Tuesday night's regular-season finale.

The Lady Lions (19-12, 5-3), making their 11th consecutive postseason appearance in as many seasons under head coach Heather Hohertz, will face District 8-4A third seed Decatur at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Breckenridge in bi-district action.

“We're going to break down film and prepare as well as possible for them and give them our best shot,” Hohertz said of Decatur. “That whole district is great. The fourth-place team beat the first-place team this past Friday, so we're going to have to show up in a big way. Decatur shoots a lot of three-pointers, they've shot over 800 threes this year. And they press you, get up in your face and plan man-to-man.”

Against Mineral Wells (7-20, 0-8), the Lady Lions led 33-21 at halftime and dominated the second half, allowing just seven points thanks to 18 takeaways after forcing seven in the first half. The Lady Lions also drained seven three-pointers, with six coming in the first half.

“We tried to talk about it not being a trap game and don't just show up and expect to win, but in the first half that's how we played,” Hohertz said. “In the second half we had a little bit more energy but we didn't shoot the ball very well and that was just a lack of focus.”

Matyha Thompson led the charge for Brownwood with 23 points and eight rebounds followed by 11 points from McKenzie Welker, six each from Alexa Arreola, Hadley Monroe and Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks, and four points apiece from Lindsey Larose and Jaylen Savage.

“McKenzie's back to shooting the ball well, which is what we need,” Hohertz said. “She had 11 points and a good shooting night with three threes and a couple of free throws.”

Claire Rasmussen finished with 10 points for Mineral Wells, Paige Rinney added eight, Jersey Davilla contributed seven and Brooke Bell and Hannah Seaton tallied two points apiece.

Brownwood jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the 3:11 mark of the first period, but Mineral Wells ended the quarter with a 9-2 spurt to close the gap to 15-11.

Clinging to a 23-19 advantage late in the second period, the Lady Lions reeled off 10 consecutive points — with back-to-back threes from Monroe and Arreola and buckets by Larose and Savage — to open a 33-19 edge.

In the third quarter, Brownwood chalked up the first nine points — with seven coming from Thompson — to double up Mineral Wells, 42-21, at the 5:21 mark. The Lady Lions continued to extend the lead as the game progressed.

“We talked at halftime about how we weren't moving defensively, we were lacking effort and energy,” Hohertz said. “Our angles were terrible and they were getting to the middle of our zone. We adjusted that at halftime, I challenged them and they got after it in the second half.”