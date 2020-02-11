MINERAL WELLS — The Brownwood Lions secured at least a share of their second consecutive District 7-4A championship as they remained undefeated in league play with a 78-43 triumph at Mineral Wells Tuesday night.

“That's a huge win on the road, and we'll take it, but now we have to look forward to Friday night in Glen Rose,” said Lions head coach Nadir Dalleh.

With two district games remaining, the Lions (25-5, 6-0) lead Glen Rose (19-11, 4-2) — a 64-50 winner over Godley Tuesday night — by two games. Brownwood is also two games in front of Stephenville — which had a bye Tuesday — but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker due to the district sweep.

Brownwood ventures to Glen Rose at 7 p.m. Friday with a chance to secure a second straight outright district title.

“That's a tough place, a different kind of environment and an unbelievable facility,” Dalleh said. “If you haven't seen it's worth the trip. They've played 24 games in that thing this year and we haven't played one, so that's going to be a little bit of challenge for us.”

Against Mineral Wells (4-23, 0-7), the Lions chalked up 20 of the game's first 22 points, limiting the Rams to two points until the midway mark of the second period.

“They wanted to pull the ball out a little bit and tried to stall the game out, so we jumped into our three-quarter court trap and pushed the tempo up,” Dalleh said. “They couldn't handle the pressure on the passing or handling the ball and we got some easy layups.”

Up 10-2 after one quarter, Brownwood pushed the lead to 36-13 at halftime and 58-23 through three periods. The Lions' lead peaked at 41 points, 78-37, with just over two minutes left on a bucket by Brandon Hamrick.

“You don't have many teams that love to play defense and we do,” Dalleh said. “They buy into the deal where if you play great defense you don't have to run an offense, just go down and score. They like doing that and that was evident tonight.”

Zach Strong and A.J. McCarty led the Lions with 17 points apiece, trailed by 15 from Isyah Campos — who tallied 13 in the first half — and 10 from Drew Huff — all of which came in the second half. Hamrick and Beau Bronniman contributed six points apiece, John Wilhelm chipped in four points and Ethan Marmolejo finished with three points.

Mineral Wells' Zachary Delgado, who scored 20 points in the first meeting, was limited to four in the rematch. Bobby Marsh led the Rams with nine points.

“(Delgado's) one of their best scorers and he was the one we were targeting pretty good,” Dalleh said. “To hold him to four, that was big. If you challenge our kids, they take it seriously and get after it.”