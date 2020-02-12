WOLFFORTH — Daniel Garland envisioned himself competing for a Division I track and field program.

Through the years, as he broke records during his Frenship High School career, Garland’s performances did not go unnoticed as he picked up several offers to run track at the collegiate level — one coming from the University of Texas at Austin.

Garland felt the offer to compete for the Longhorns was too good to pass up and made his dream came true when he signed Wednesday to join Texas’ track and field program.

He’s the second track and field athlete in as many years from Frenship to sign at a Division I university and third track-specific athlete in program history. Sarah Tackitt stayed local and signed with Texas Tech University as a pole vaulter in 2019.

"It’s really crazy, I never would have thought that, honestly," Garland said of the opportunity. "Really excited to see what I can do."

Garland is expected to compete as a sprinter, participating in the 60-, 100- and 200-meter events for the Longhorns. The latter two events have been his specialty during his time in high school. As a junior, he secured nine wins in the open 100 and five in the 200, never falling below third place in any of the regular season meets and made regionals in both.

He holds personal records of 10.52 seconds in the 100 and 20.73 seconds in the 200, which tied for ninth-best in the nation last year, according to athletic.net.

"Really proud of myself, but I always think there’s room for improvement," Garland said. "My ultimate goal is to win state in the 100 and 200. I’m planning to drop both of those times down by at least 0.3 or 0.4."

The Tiger sprinter has one last chance to accomplish the feat and can do so with his future already squared away.

Waiting for him in Austin is a Longhorns program that is currently ranked third by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the indoor season. They won the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 31 and begin the outdoor season on March 20.

Garland is most excited about getting to learn from sprinters like junior Micaiah Harris, who holds the outdoor record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.09 set in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2019.

"I think I can learn a lot and get a lot faster there to become a better athlete," said Garland, who plans to major in biology and eventually become a doctor.