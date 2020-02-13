The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets suffered their 20th consecutive loss Thursday night at the Brownwood Coliseum, falling to the American Southwest Conference West Division rival Hardin-Simmons Cowboys, 90-75.

Down by just three points at halftime, 45-42, the Yellow Jackets (1-21, 0-13) did not score for the first 4:57 of the second half, which allowed the Cowboys (10-12, 6-7) to establish a 53-42 cushion. Howard Payne trailed by double digits for much of the remainder of the contest.

The Yellow Jackets sank 39 percent (25 of 63) of their field goals, 33 percent (8 of 24) of their three-pointers, and 74 percent (17 of 23) of their free throws. HPU was outrebounded, 44-31, and committed 18 turnovers while forcing 20.

Jase Miguez again sparked the HPU offense with 19 points followed by 13 each from Joshua Taylor and Tyrell Thompson, 10 from Jacob Smith, six from Jayden Modrall, four from Jaylan Ballou, three apiece from Luke Cox and Talen Davis, and two points each from Evan Adkins and Javaris Jones.

Hardin-Simmons knocked down 49 percent (29 of 59) of its shots, 37 percent (7 of 19) of its treys, and 74 percent (25 of 34) of its free throws.

Keenan Holdman paced the Cowboys with 21 points trailed by Neal Chambliss with 16 and Layton Sharp with 15 points.

Howard Payne, seeking its first ASC win and first overall victory since Nov. 15, will host McMurry (7-15, 4-9) — coming off a 105-72 loss to Sul Ross Thursday night — at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Yellow Jackets dropped the first meeting in Abilene, 98-96 in overtime, on Jan. 9