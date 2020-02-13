The Brownwood Lady Lion golfers finished seventh in the final team standings at the Llano Invitational earlier this week, held at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland.

The Lady Lions posted a 439 team score which trailed tournament champion Lago Vista (387), runner-up Marble Falls (393), Wimberley (400), Boerne (428), Navarro (428) and Comfort (430).

Bryanna Galvan led Brownwood with a round of 98 followed by Abbi Galvan with a 105, Payton Stewart with a 116 and Abby Burks with a 118.

The Lady Lions are slated to host the Bluebonnet Invitational at the Brownwood Country Club at 9 a.m. Tuesday.