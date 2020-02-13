GRAHAM — The Brownwood Lady Lions tuned up for their District 6-4A soccer opener with a 6-0 rout over the Graham Lady Blues here Thursday night.

Aleyia Cotton recorded a hat trick for Brownwood, with one of her three goals coming on an assist by Watts Jones. Emily Carnes contributed two goals, one assisted by Cotton and the other by Kennedi Johnson, and Jones also scored with the assist from Cotton.

The Lady Lions (7-5-1) and Lions (1-11) — who dropped an 8-0 decision to Graham in a game picked up this past Tuesday — will host host Mineral Wells in a 5 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday to begin District 6-4A soccer action.