The Brownwood Lions golf team finished second at the Llano Invitational Thursday with a team score of 331. Knotted with Gatesville in a tie for second at the end of regulation, the teams competed in two playoff holes and remained tied, where a coin flip eventually determined the placing.

Caden Reagan, who finished fifth overall and won the long drive contest as well, led Brownwood with a round of 77. Ian Harris added an 81, Jay Monson fired an 86, Slayde Espinoza carded an 87 and John Monson finished with a 94.

The Lions are back in action Feb. 21-22 at the Region I-4A preview tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.