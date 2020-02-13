Six Brownwood Lions were voted to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Football Team, which was released Thursday.

Rowdee Gregory was selected third-team linebacker, while honorable mention recipients were A.J. McCarty at receiver, Reece Rodgers at running back, Kris Hobbs on the defensive line, and Khyren Deal and Zach Strong in the secondary.

Gregory finished with 103 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries; McCarty tallied 44 receptions for 1,026 yards with 11 touchdowns; Reece Rodgers rushed for 1,902 yards and 28 touchdowns; Hobbs recorded 94 tackles, five for loss, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries; Deal notched 100 tackles; and Strong chalked up 57 tackles and four interceptions.

The Lions finished with an 11-2 record and reached the third-round of the playoffs in their second season under head coach Sammy Burnett.