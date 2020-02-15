Playing their first games at Don Shepard Park this season, the home debut for the reigning ASC baseball regular season champion Howard Payne Yellow Jackets was spoiled by the University of Dallas, which swept Saturday's doubleheader, 7-2 and 11-4.

In the 7-2 opening loss, the Yellow Jackets (3-3) were limited to four hits by Dallas (4-1) pitcher Conrad Voss — who struck out seven and walked one — and did not score until their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Second baseman David Paleo broke up the shutout with two outs in the seventh, following a double by center fielder Jonathan McKay with a two-run home run to left field.

Designated hitter Jared Pollock also doubled for HPU, while right fielder Nolyn Box contributed a single.

On the mound for the Yellow Jackets, Xavier Haines worked 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. J.T. Howard recorded one out, after walking one batter, and Johnny Cravey gave up two runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts in one inning of work.

Dallas led 1-0 after one inning, 3-0 after six and added four runs in the top of the seventh. Nathan Patton sparked the offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBI.

In HPU's 11-4 loss, Dallas led 1-0 after one inning, 3-0 through three, 4-2 after five, 7-2 through six, 8-3 after seven, and both teams scored their final runs in the eighth.

The Yellow Jackets recorded nine hits — two each by catcher Zach Gingrich and left fielder Carson Wert, who drove in a run, along with one apiece from Pollock, pinch-hitter David Berzins, shortstop Joey Villarreal, McKay, who tripled, and pinch-hitter R.J. Roberts, who homered. Villarreal also plated a run.

On the mound, Bryant Chambers worked the first five innings for HPU and yielded four runs — three earned — on four hits with two strikeouts. Seth Brody pitched two-thirds of an inning, fanned one and gave up three runs on five hits; Ty Garner tossed 1.1 innings and surrendered a run on a hit with two walks and a strikeout; Landon Blass saw an inning of action and allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout; and Kory Owen struck out two batters in one inning of work.

For Dallas, Joseph Vondrachek led the way at the plate wth two hits — including a home run — and three RBI. Graeme Williams tossed five innings and allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk to collect the victory.

The Yellow Jackets are slated to return to action at noon Tuesday as they visit Schreiner (2-3-1) for a non-conference doubleheader.