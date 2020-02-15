The Howard Payne Lady Jackets rebounded from a 2-0 shutout at the hands of the University of Dallas Saturday, with a 9-6 victory to split a non-conference softball doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

In the Lady Jackets' three-run victory, Howard Payne (3-1) snapped a 6-all tie with Dallas (3-1) by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out in the sixth, Alexis Sullivan singled to left field to plate Aurora Luera, who reached on a one-out single up the middle, for a 7-6 HPU lead. Kayla Hill then walked to load the bases, joining Sullivan and Tonya Thompson, who also singled.

An RBI bases-loaded walk by Kayla Anderson brought home Thompson with the eighth run, while Tori Muro delivered a two-out RBI single — the Lady Jackets' 11th hit of the game — that scored Sullivan.

Earlier in the game, HPU broke a 3-all tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sullivan led off the frame with a single to left field, then Anderson came through with a one-out RBI double to give HPU a 4-3 edge. After Emily Martinez walked, Muro's two-RBI single produced the final two runs of the frame.

Dallas rallied with three runs in the top of the six to create a 6-all tie.

In the first inning, Dallas took a 3-0 lead before HPU stepped to the plate.

The Lady Jackets trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the first as Hill singled home Luera, who reached on a one-out error.

Howard Payne drew even at 3 in the bottom of the third as Hill plated Thompson, who walked with one out, with an RBI single to right field. Anderson followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Sullivan, who singled ahead of Hill's base hit.

Olivia Rivera pitched three innings for HPU, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Zalayna Perez followed with 2.2 innings of work, giving up three runs on three hits with three walks. Hannah Morales finished the game, surrendering just one hit in 1.1 innings in the circle.

In the opening 2-0 loss, Howard Payne yielded both runs in the top of the first inning.

The Lady Jackets host No. 13 East Texas Baptist (3-0) in a three-game American Southwest Conference series Friday and Saturday. Games 1 and 2 begin at noon Friday, with Game 3 to follow at noon Saturday.