For the second time this season, Howard Payne freshman guard Bria Neal has been selected the American Southwest Conference West Division Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Neal, from LaPlace, Louisiana, averaged 15.5 points and eight rebounds per game in two conference wins last week over Hardin-Simmons and McMurry. Neal scored 16 points with 10 rebounds in a victory for the Lady Jackets over ASC West Division leader Hardin-Simmons. She followed that with 15 points and six rebounds in a win over McMurry.

The Lady Jackets (10-13, 6-8) clinched their 17th straight ASC tournament berth last week and will host Mary Hardin-Baylor at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Concordia at 1 p.m. Saturday to close out the regular season.