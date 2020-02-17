The Howard Payne Lady Jackets placed third as a team and the Yellow Jackets finished eighth overall at the second annual Battle of Camp Bowie held this past weekend at the Brownwood Country Club.

The Lady Jackets finished with a 999 team score in the three-day event, just ahead of Schreiner (1084) in fourth.

Madison McGarrh was the HPU top finisher landing 15th overall with a 274 (96-89-89) over three rounds.

Sommer Hummel was right behind her in 16th with a 278 (95-92-91) and Bailey Farmer finished 18th with a 281 (89-93-99).

Mallory Garcia could have been HPU's top finisher after shooting a round one 78 but could not compete on Saturday due to her commitment on the HPU women's basketball team. In round three she shot an 88.

In the men's portion of the event, there were two individual rounds played by the men to seed the match play portion of the event.

During the individual rounds, Kaleb Brown led HPU with a 145 (73-72) followed by Jake Angerstein with a 150 (78-72) and Brady Nelson was a 151 (76-75).

Luke Kinkade shot a 153 (80-73), Kyle Anderson finished with a 155 (78-77), and Chase Day ended with a 160 (82-78).

With all the HPU players competing in the consolation bracket of match play, the Jackets battled Centenary on day one and Mary Hardin-Baylor on day two.

HPU lost to Centenary 4-2 with Angerstein winning up one and Nelson winning 5&4.

One day two of match play, HPU fell to UMHB 3-2 with Brown winning 3&2 and Day winning 3&2.

The Lady Jackets will compete next at the Linda Lowery Invitational on Feb. 24-25 at the Riverplace Country Club in Austin. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets will compete next at the Schreiner Spring Shootout on March 9-10 at the Comanche Trace Golf Club.