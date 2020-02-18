Following the graduation of eight seniors from 2018’s district champion squad that advanced to the area round of the playoffs, Lake Travis entered a rebuilding mode last year.

With an inexperienced team at the varsity level, the Cavs finished below .500 overall and in District 25-6A play while missing the playoffs — the first time that’s happened to third-year coach Billy Coleman in his 15 years of leading squads at three different schools.

But while fielding a young and inexperienced team this spring — Lake Travis has only one senior, shortstop Cat Reed — Coleman and the Cavs are hopeful their postseason drought will only consist of one year thanks to a skilled roster and what appears to be a wide open District 25-6A.

“I like this team. We’ve just got a lot of scrappy ball players,” Coleman said. “These girls’ mental toughness and grittiness is a strength, and they’re going to fight and claw and do whatever they can to win games. We don’t have a lot of experience, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Reed contains a lot of experience the Cavs do have while representing a link to the district championship squad two years ago. She enters her third year on varsity and will move to shortstop this spring.

Though she has no classmates on the squad, Reed likes the makeup of the Lake Travis roster that contains six juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.

“We have a lot of talented girls this year,” she said. “Our defense is very strong and has a lot of strong arms. Our pitcher (sophomore Paige Connors) is really good, and we have a lot of speed and smart base-runners. We also have a few girls who can hit out of the park, so that’s a lot of fun.”

Coleman also spoke highly of Connors and the Cavs’ defense overall, noting that they may be the team’s strength. He pointed to junior catcher Jami Watson, junior center fielder Emma Craver and junior right fielder Abby Ruiz as some of the team’s other key players. Coleman is also optimistic about the freshman class.

One thing that doesn’t concern Coleman is the Cavs’ lack of seniors or varsity experience overall.

“There’s probably going to be mental errors we make at the varsity level, but all of these girls play select ball year-round, so being young isn’t going to affect their play at all,” Coleman said. “The upperclassmen have been really good leaders, and everyone else has bought-in. Since it’s now my third year, everybody knows my system, and that makes things easier.”

The Cavs had a very productive off-season, with Coleman saying this is the strongest team in the weight room he’s had while also being one of the best in regards to team bonding.

With all of those factors and the top teams in the district from last season graduating a fair amount of seniors, Lake Travis is optimistic for a return to the postseason with Reed and Connors leading the way.

“Everyone cares this year, and everyone is fighting for something, so going to the playoffs would mean a lot,” Reed said. “We went my sophomore year, and it was a lot of fun. We definitely want to see how far we can go.”