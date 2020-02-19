The Early High School powerlifting team returned to action Feb. 13 at the Brady Heart of Texas meet, where the Lady Horns captured the team title, led by top heavyweight lifter Veronica Villarreal.

Weight class winners included Villarreal in the 198s, Katelyn Espinosa in the 97s, Danielle Alcorta in the 148s and reigning state champion Allie Blasingame in the 165s.

Hannah Middleton added a third-place effort in the 114s for the Lady Horns.

For the Longhorns, Brent Wade in the 114s and Logan Gillem in the 275s both finished third.