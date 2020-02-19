A total of 25 student-athletes will represent Brown County during the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 FCA All-Star Festival, slated for June 7-13.

The largest contingent of county athletes will take part in football, where Brownwood Lions Rowdee Gregory, Drew Huff, Reece Rodgers, Zach Strong and Cooper Swanzy, along with Brookesmith Mustang Tyler Williford, will help comprise the Blue team. Brownwood's Sammy Burnett is the head coach of the Blue team and Blanket's Tyler Tabor will serve as one of the assistants.

Early's Timmy Smithson was selected to be a member of the Red team.

In volleyball action, Brownwood's Aleyia Cotton and Early's Trinity Tomlinson were chosen for the South team.

The South girls basketball team will include Brownwood's Matyha Thompson and Hadley Monroe, Bangs' Kyra Smith, and Katie Harris and Laramie Nelson from Brookesmith.

Selected for the South boys basketball squad were Brownwood's John Wilhelm and Early's Brent Grooms.

Two Lady Lions will play on the South softball team — Ashlynn Patteson and Aubrie Harris — which will be led by Brownwood head coach Jessica Lynn.

The South baseball team will include Brownwood's Landon Harris and Jakob Dorsett as well as Bangs' Eli Carbajal.

Lady Lion Abby Burks will compete in golf, where Brownwood's Laura Martin will serve as a coach.

Chosen to cheer from Brown County were Brownwood's Alexis Dossey and Jessica Phariss, along with Bangs' Remi Hoffman

The event kicks off Sunday, June 7 with the inaugural three-day Big Country FCA All-Star golf tournament on the Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland.

Action resumes on Friday, June 12 with the 7th annual softball and baseball games taking place at Angelo State University in San Angelo.

On Saturday, June 13, the Brownwood Coliseum will again be the site of the 12th annual women’s basketball game and the 8th annual men’s basketball game.

Also Saturday, June 13, the 8th annual volleyball game will take place at Abilene Wylie High School, while the 21st annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene wraps up the festivities.