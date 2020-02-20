Waterfowl hunting seasons may have ended until next fall, but don’t tell that to local quacker backers.

Because as February ends, chapters in three different Texomaland communities are hard at work putting the finishing touches on events coming up over the next couple of weeks.

First up is the Red River Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, a longtime Cooke County committee getting ready for its 2020 fundraising dinner tomorrow evening, Saturday, Feb. 22.

According to longtime local DU worker Jim Lillis, the event tomorrow evening is making a location shift. The event will now be headquartered in the Liberty Crossing - Liberty Hill building located at 4321 North I-35 in Gainesville beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $35 for singles, $45 for couples, and $25 for youth ages 17 and under. Bronze tables are available for $325 (8 tickets), silver tables are $350 (10 tickets), and gold tables are $400 (12 tickets).

The event will feature plenty of DU merchandise available by auction and raffle, Dieter Brothers barbecue, and a year’s membership in the longtime conservation organization. For more information, contact Phil Bellows at 940-736-3885 or Jared Groce at 940-390-0081.

Next up on the local Ducks Unlimited calendar is the Bois D’arc Creek DU Happy Hour over in Bonham this next week on Thursday, Feb. 27th.

The Fannin County group will meet at the Juba Pizza Bar located at 305 Sam Rayburn Drive beginning at 6 p.m. to begin discussions concerning the group’s upcoming spring banquet. For information and to RSVP, contact Heath at 469-662-6045.

After that, it will soon be time for this year’s Texoma DU Couple’s Dinner, an annual Sponsor Event here in Grayson County that brings great Cajun food, plenty of live and silent auction goodies, a ton of high quality raffle items, and plenty of door prizes.

Scheduled to be held on Friday, March 6 at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom across from Bearcat Stadium, the event will run from 6 to 10 p.m.

While a full length story on the event will be coming soon, in the meantime, please call Texoma DU chairman Kris Spiegel at 903-820-8882, past chairman Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229, or Jim Lillis at 903-815-8002 for more information.

Additional information can also be found at www.ducks.org/texas/events/60850/texoma-couples-event—-sherman.