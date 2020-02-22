ROCKDALE — Connally is a program on the rise.

The Cougars feature an underclassmen-dominated playing rotation, have a budding star in junior Lashiyah Fowler, won a playoff game for the first time in five years and entered Friday’s Class 5A area-round playoff game with their highest win total — 25 — in seven years.

But against a talented Bryan Rudder team that only lost one non-district game, Connally went cold at the wrong time and ended its season with a 65-46 loss at Rockdale High School.

“It’s a tough way to go out,” said Cougars coach Jeffery Jefferson, who has guided the program to the playoffs in two of his three years as head coach. “At this time of the year, you have to shoot the ball well, you have to rebound the ball, and you have to play defense well, and Rudder outdid us in all three categories tonight. But I’m really proud of the girls. We played hard, battled, and it’s been a long time since Connally girls have had this type of season and won this many games.”

The Cougars (25-12) never led in the game but pulled within 38-34 behind five straight points from Fowler early in the third. However, the Rangers (28-7) responded with a 10-0 run and slowly built their lead the rest of the way to the final margin as Connally struggled hitting jump shots.

“(Rudder coach John Shelton) is a good coach and he made some halftime adjustments that made it hard for us to score in the second half,” Jefferson said. “And we really didn’t shoot the ball well tonight.”

Connally also had trouble with Rangers senior post DeDe Young, who showed why she’s signed to play at Division I Sam Houston State next year with 31 points.

“When (Young) has the ball down low, she’s either going to make it or get fouled,” said Shelton, whose team finished fourth in a loaded District 19, but went 18-1 in non-district games and topped District 20-5A champion Huntsville in the bi-district round. “She’s tough to beat, and she works hard.”

If there was any sense that Connally was just happy to be at this stage following a 28-point win over Bastrop in the bi-district round Feb. 18, it quickly dissipated. Rudder took a 13-2 lead to start the game, but the Cougars responded with an 11-3 run behind two baskets from Devin Mayberry. In the process, they sent a message to the Rangers they were here to play.

With the first half playing at a sprinter’s pace, Connally had no trouble breaking Rudder’s full-court press and had several baskets in transition off Jaylin Foster and Mayberry grabbing rebounds and throwing passes down the floor to a streaking Fowler, Mikayla Leach or Kimora McClure.

“We kind of saw on film that they sent a lot of girls to the glass to rebound, so we knew if we could get the rebound, we could get some easy layups on passes down the floor,” Jefferson said. “We had the expectation to win tonight.”

However, the pace of the game slowed down dramatically in the second half as the Rangers switched to a half-court defense and continued to get the ball inside to Young on offense.

“Since we weren’t going to press (the second half), we just put our five best defenders out on the floor and put our best one on (Fowler),” Shelton said. “As long as that was going to slow them down offensively, we were going to stick with it.”

Fowler and Foster both finished with 12 points to pace Connally, while Mayberry tallied eight and Jordyn Barrera added six.

Fowler, Foster, Barrera and McClure will all return for the Cougars next year — along with several other players who suited up Friday — meaning Connally’s winning ways shouldn’t be slowing down any time soon.

“I’m excited about next year,” Jefferson said. “I hate to see my seniors leave because that was an outstanding class, and they were a huge part of our success. But we’re excited about our young group coming back, and they got a lot of experience tonight and this season. I’m proud of the work the girls did this season, and it’s a stepping stone for what we want to be in the future.”