Five Stephenville football players and nine other SHS student-athletes are among those named to the all-star rosters for the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2020 Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festival this summer. In addition, Stephenville head football coach Sterling Doty is one of six coaches named to the Red Team for the FCA’s football all-star game.

Also, eight Dublin athletes were selected to play in either football, girls basketball, boys basketball, baseball, softball or boys golf. Dublin coach Britney Helton was chosen as one of the two girls basketball South Team, and Three Way coach John Barnes is one of the two tabbed as coaches for the North Team in boys basketball.

The 21st annual FCA All-Star Festival will be June 7-13, with events taking place in four Big Country cities — Abilene, Brownwood, San Angelo and Eastland.

The all-star induction and awards banquet is set for 4 p.m. on May 4 at the Abilene Civic Center.

June 7 will be the date for the inaugural Big Country FCA All-Star Golf Tournament on the Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland.

Other key dates are:

— June 12, 7th annual all-star softball and baseball games at Angelo State University in San Angelo.

June 13 — 12th annual all-star girls basketball game and 8th annual all-star boys basketball game, in the Brownwood Coliseum; 8th annual all-star volleyball game at Wylie High School in Abilene; 21st annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

For more information about the Big Country FCA, contact FCA Area Director Andy Penney at 806-577-25-37 (or email apenney@fca.org).

The Big Country FCA reaches across 37 counties including the Cross Timbers/Stephenville area, Brownwood, the Concho Valley and Abilene. It includes student-athletes in football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading.

FOOTBALL

Red Team

Stephenville — Red Team: Caden Cowan, Daniel Luna, Cole Stanley and Quentin Walker. Blue Team: Caleb Smith.

Dublin — Red Team: Colten Couch, Hagen Huffman and Cy Wing.

Stephenville (coach) — Red Team: Sterling Doty.

VOLLEYBALL

Stephenville — North Team: Karlee Easterling, Gabie Lucero and Aubreyanna Ziegler.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stephenville — North Team: Mikayla Diaz.

Dublin — South Team: Jordyn Ricks.

Dublin (coach) — Britney Helton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stephenville — North Team: Skylar Stilwell.

Dublin — South Team: Jordan Mullin.

Coach — Three Way: John Barnes.

SOFTBALL

Stephenville — North Team: Margaret Watson.

Dublin — South Team: Cameron Davidson.

BASEBALL

Stephenville — North Team: J.R. Haile.

Dublin — South Team: Griffin Pickett.

GIRLS GOLF

Stephenville — Alee Mainord.

BOYS GOLF

Stephenville — Denton Heller.

Dublin — Austin Baugh.