The Brownwood Lions golf team took part in the annual Bluebonnet Invitational Monday at the Brownwood Country Club, which was revamped into a match play concept against Lampasas.

Brownwood won five of the eight matches with victories earned by Caden Reagan, Ian Harris, Ethan Waldrop, Liam McNeese and Nick Grace.

The Bluebonnet Invitational came on the heels of the Region I-4A tournament preview at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock over the weekend, where the Lions placed 12th as a team in the two-day event.

Brownwood posted a 702 team score with rounds of 352 and 350. Reagan led the charge for the Lions with a 156 composite score following rounds of 81 and 75; Slayde Espinoza carded a 177 with an opening 86 and a closing 91; John Monson tallied a 178 with a 91 the first day and an 87 the second; Harris finished with a 192 after a 95 and a 97; and Jay Monson also notched a 192 with an opening 94 and a closing 98.

Andrews placed first as a team with a 626 composite score trailed by Argyle with a 637 and Seminole with a 639.

Individually, Gaven Lane of Argyle turned in the low score of the tournament, carding a 146 following rounds of 72 and 74.

The Lions are slated to return to the links March 17 at the Glen Rose Invitational at Squaw Valley Golf Course. The District 7-4A preview event follows at Sugar Tree Golf Course in Lipan on March 23, with the two-day district tournament to follow March 30-31.